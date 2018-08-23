× Applications for medical marijuana licenses to become available this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – The online application system for medical marijuana licenses will become available Saturday.

At 10 a.m., applications at that time can be submitted for patient, caregiver and business licenses.

According to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority(OMMA), applications will be submitted online only.

They say those who are applying should not mail the Oklahoma State Department of Health(OSDH) any of your documents. All documents and information will be collected through the online system.

A non-refundable application fee is required for all applications, with the exception of caregiver and research license applications.

When the system becomes available, you will be be able to upload your documents and enter in your information. However, the OSDH will not begin processing applications until it is complete, meaning all necessary information must be provided before they begin the process to determine if you receive a license.

OMMA has established a call center to answer questions about patient and business application processing and requirements for obtaining licenses.

Click here for more information on the call center.