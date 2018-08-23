× City officials start process to get Luther schools a full time officer

LUTHER, Okla- The Luther City Council with a special meeting Thursday night to make a part time police officer full time in expectation he will soon become the school resource officer for the luther public schools

The move come exactly one week after a tragic attack at the high school where one student stabbed another repeatedly.

The school board is making the request from the city.

The city council is happy to get the ball rolling.

“This is definitely a step in the right direction,” said Police Chief David Randall.

“Yes we definitely want a school resource officer I think the school and the council are on board with that ..The safety of the kids is definitely number one priority of the Luther police department. We want to make sure that when they go to school that they feel safe and comfortable. When the teachers are there they feel protected and that the parents know that their children are taken care of. “ said City Council member Paxton Gavin.

The new officer will go thru a special week long school training seminar and work at the grade, middle and high schools and work for the city in the summer

Other okc metro schools like Millwood and Midwest city have similar set ups for their campus officers

“They know that we have the children’s best interest in mind,” said Randall.

News 4 asked the Luther Superintendent if the school district was still going forward with the proposed plan of arming some teachers in the schools.

Barry Gunn says, “Too early to comment on specifics. I need to meet with the police chief and my school board.”

The new resource officer expected to be on campus no later than the start of the second semester.