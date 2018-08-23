Construction: Drivers should expect closure this weekend on John Kilpatrick Turnpike off ramp

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers along the John Kilpatrick Turnpike may need to find an alternate route on Friday night in the midst of a construction project.

Officials with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority say the May Ave. eastbound off ramp on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike will close Friday, Aug. 24 for construction on Memorial Rd.

The ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Drivers should find an alternate route during the overnight hours to avoid the construction.

Officials say the closure is part of a construction project to refurbish Memorial Rd. by the city.