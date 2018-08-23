Doctors: Herbal supplements may interact with other medications

OKLAHOMA CITY – Some people love herbal supplements, but doctors say patients often don’t realize those supplements can interact with other medications.

Dr. Melinda Cail, with Primary Health Partners, says some of the most popular supplements can cause the most confusion.

Research suggests that St. John’s Wort may be useful as a treatment for mild forms of depression. Other large studies have concluded it’s no more effective than a placebo when treating major depression of moderate severity.

The herb can make prescription drugs less effective or more dangerous because it changes the way the body processes all kinds of medications.

Cail says Yohimbe can cause high blood pressure, rapid heart rate, tremors and, at high doses, serious heart problems and even death.

In 2007, the Office of Dietary Supplements at the National Institutes of Health convened a workshop to evaluate health concerns about black cohosh’s potentially detrimental effects on liver and breast tissue. While their review did not find the herb particularly harmful, it didn’t find it to be helpful, either.

Like black cohosh, ginkgo is probably safe – as long as it’s not consumed in seed form, which has been linked to seizures and even deaths. but it appears to be more about marketing, than successful outcomes.