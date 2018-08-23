× Early voting begins Thursday for runoff primary

OKLAHOMA CITY – Early voting for the runoff primary next week began Thursday.

In-person absentee voting, or “early voting,” will be available at all 77 county elections boards across the state and at satellite locations in some counties.

Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

All three of the state’s recognized parties have at least one statewide runoff.

Registered Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians may vote in their registered party primaries. Independents are allowed to vote in the Democratic primary, but not the Republican and Libertarian primaries.

There are 35 state and federal runoffs on the Republican ballot, and 12 runoffs on the Democratic ballot. Libertarians have one race on the ballot, a gubernatorial runoff.

The runoff primary is on August 28.

To confirm your registration, find your polling place track your absentee ballot or view a sample ballot, click here.