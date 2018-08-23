× Expansion project at Will Rogers World Airport moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY – The proposed expansion at Will Rogers World Airport is one step closer to reality.

This week, the Oklahoma City Airport Trust authorized the advertisement and solicitation of construction bids for the proposed expansion of the Will Rogers World Airport terminal.

The project would add four new airline gates, a new streamlined security checkpoint, a public airfield observation experience and space for international air service in the future.

“The new terminal areas and improvements are critical in meeting the needs of Oklahoma City and the region,” said Mark Kranenburg, Airports Director. “The design combined functionality with the modern aesthetics that will make Will Rogers World Airport unique to other airports across the country.”

One of the primary goals of the expansion project is to increase gate capacity in the terminal, along with streamlining the passenger screening process.

Officials say they hope that construction can begin in the first quarter of 2019.