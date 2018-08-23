× Former priest under investigation for abuse was volunteering at Sacred Heart Parish

OKLAHOMA CITY – A day after the archdiocese released a statement on an allegation of child sexual abuse against former priest, Ben Zoeller, the archdiocese learned Zoeller had been volunteering at an Oklahoma City parish.

Under the direction of Archbishop Paul Coakley, Father William Novak, vicar general for the archdiocese, informed Zoeller he was not allowed to volunteer or work at any parish or archdiocesan entity. Father Novak also notified the pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where Zoeller was volunteering one day a week, and notified all pastors and deacons in the diocese.

“This situation is exactly why we now communicate with our priests, deacons, parishioners and the public about confirmed cases of abuse,” Archbishop Coakley said. “Ben Zoeller should never have been allowed to volunteer or work in a parish. I have taken steps to prevent that from happening from today forward. I encourage anyone who has further knowledge about concerns with Zoeller to contact my office.”

On Wednesday, Archbishop Coakley reported receiving a letter Aug. 17 from a former resident of Oklahoma who was abused by Zoeller in 1985. He ordered a review of the former priest’s file as well as an independent investigation, which is ongoing. Zoeller was removed as a priest in 2002 and was laicized in 2011.

Archbishop Coakley expressed profound sadness upon receiving the letter and apologized for the abuse suffered at the hands of a former priest. Along with the continued investigation, Archbishop Coakley asked the archdiocese to contact the former resident to assist him with the effects of these egregious acts. The archdiocese has been in contact with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office. The allegation also has been reported to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office.

To report incidences of abuse in the past or present, contact the Abuse of Minors Pastoral Response Hotline at (405) 720-9878. Under Oklahoma law, all individuals must report an incident or suspicion of sexual abuse of a minor (person under age 18) to civil authorities. The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has established a statewide abuse reporting hotline – (800) 522-3511. A report to the archdiocese does not relieve the individual of the duty to report child abuse to civil authorities.