Human remains found in southeastern Oklahoma

CLAYTON, Okla. – Human remains were found in a remote area in southeastern Oklahoma.

KXII reports that just over a week ago, the bones were found by a survey crew on the ground, on the side of Flag Pole Mountain.

Officials say it looks like they had been there for at least a year.

The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office called the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation who investigated and confirmed the bones are human.

“Which took them to Tulsa to an anthropology unit to try to have them identify to see who this person is. Right now, we have no further updates of who they are and it may take a while before they can figure out who the remains belong to,” Pushmataha County Undersheriff Quentin Lee said.

Authorities are still investigating.