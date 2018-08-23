Man arrested after allegedly threatening EMSA employees

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened EMSA employees who were helping a patient.

FOX 23 reports EMSA workers were helping a patient at an apartment when Everett Alexander, 30, approached them and started yelling.

“He said he had a knife, he brandished it, and then he started walking towards the EMSA workers,” said Officer Jeanne Mackenzie.

The first responders quickly pulled the patient into the ambulance and locked the doors. The responders told police Everett then began banging and scraping the door with a knife.

They called police who arrested Alexander and took him to the Tulsa County jail where he was booked on several complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police say before the incident, he also picked a fight with another person, allegedly chasing them down with a knife as well.