Man arrested in connection to child pornography investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY – Police arrested a man earlier this week in connection to a child pornography investigation.
On August 21, a mother gave her daughter’s tablet to police who say there were “photographs and pictures in question.”
Police took the tablet as evidence.
The next day, police spoke to a judge and determined the images to be child pornography.
40-year-old Joshua Parsons was arrested in connection to the investigation.
He was taken to the Oklahoma County jail.