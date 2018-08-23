× Man arrested in connection to child pornography investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police arrested a man earlier this week in connection to a child pornography investigation.

On August 21, a mother gave her daughter’s tablet to police who say there were “photographs and pictures in question.”

Police took the tablet as evidence.

The next day, police spoke to a judge and determined the images to be child pornography.

40-year-old Joshua Parsons was arrested in connection to the investigation.

He was taken to the Oklahoma County jail.