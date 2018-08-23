Michigan man urinated on 5-year-old girl playing hide-and-go-seek, called her racial slur: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Michigan police arrested a man accused of urinating on a 5-year-old black girl in an alley and calling her a racial slur Wednesday.

Officers responded to a home in Grand Rapids around 6 p.m. after the child's parents called 911 saying that an older white man had urinated on their daughter.

The girl was playing hide-and-go-seek with her friends at the time, and was behind a bush when the man, identified as 60-year-old David Allen Dean, sneaked up behind her, according to WWMT.

The alleged incident happened in an alley behind the 1000 block of Leonard Street near Tamarack Avenue.

The girl's friends, a 5-year-old and two 7-year-olds, confirmed her account, police said.

Katrena Rapier, the mother of the three children who were playing with the girl, said all four children ran back to her home after the incident to tell her what happened.

"She came in the house and she was wet, like soaking wet, and I'm asking her what happened but she was afraid to tell me because she thought she was going to get in trouble," she said. "And then I called my boys because I knew they'd tell me and then they said the guy said 'stupid N-word' and started peeing on her."

All of the children provided a description of the suspect, and police eventually arrested Dean on charges of felony sex offense excluding assault and commercializing, according to WWMT.

Authorities said they will work to get the children counseling.