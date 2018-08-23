× Missing Arkansas children found in Oklahoma, mother arrested

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Authorities say four missing Arkansas children have been found in Oklahoma and the mother was arrested.

Inspector Cory Thomas with the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force says the 1- to 7-year-old children were found Thursday at an apartment complex in Owasso, Oklahoma.

The children’s mother, 29-year-old Lacee Pattengill, was arrested on a felony warrant of interference with custody.

The apartment was put under surveillance until officials could positively identify Pattengill and her children.

Thomas said Pattengill had fled the Bentonville area with the children.

The paternal grandparents were awarded temporary emergency custody earlier this month. They accused Pattengill of drug use and neglect, and said she was endangering her children, reports KFSM.

Jail records show Pattengill is being held in the Tulsa County jail pending extradition to Benton County, Arkansas.