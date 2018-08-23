Mom searches for nurse who saved her choking daughter’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR, Conn. - A Connecticut mother is hoping the community will help her find the woman who saved her daughter’s life in a Target parking lot.

Julie Frayseir said it happened in a matter of seconds Tuesday.

“I noticed my daughter looked like she was gagging or trying to throw up,” she told WTIC.

Frayseir is talking about her 3-year-old daughter, Erin, who was in the car with her sisters outside the Windsor store.

“We were playing in the car,” said sister Lauren.

The girls had apparently been messing around with quarters. Suddenly, Frayseir noticed something wasn't right.

“I realized... she looked like she’s, she looked like she was struggling,” she said. “So, I think she’s choking.”

It turns out the mother of four girls – ages 1 through 7 – was right. Her daughter was choking.

“So, I started hitting her in the back,” she said.

That didn’t work. So, Frayseir started shouting for someone to call 911.

“It was very frightening,” she said. “I knew I needed help.”

That’s when help arrived.

“Someone came over, and said she was a nurse and just hit her on the back really hard - and a coin came out,” Frayseir said.

The coin was a quarter. And, just like that, the nurse left the parking lot.

“Seemed like she had a child with her, so she had to go,” Frayseir said.

Frayseir said it all happened so fast that she never even got the woman’s name once it was over. She is hoping the mystery nurse reaches out to her because she has something she wants to tell the mystery nurse.

“That would be awesome to just say thank you... she potentially saved my daughter’s life,” she said.

Frayseir is also hoping Target might reward the nurse who saved her daughter with a shopping spree or at least a nice gift card.