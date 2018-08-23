× New information has been released on the death of a NW OKC mother

OKLAHOMA CITY – Court documents reveal gruesome new information about a woman found murdered in her home.

Monica Ervin-Adams was found stabbed to death in her home. Keadrian Moore has been arrested and charged with first degree murder.

It happened at the beginning of May when her son found her dead in her home in the 200 block of NW 87th. Her X-Box, cell phone, and Ford Taurus were all missing.

Now court documents reveal police caught a break in the case thanks to a woman Moore was dating. He allegedly told that woman the whole story, including that he met Ervin-Adams on the dating app, Tagged.

Moore allegedly said he planned to steal Ervin-Adams’ X-Box while she was sleeping. But the affidavit states she continued to wake up, so he grabbed a knife from her kitchen.

He stabbed her and she pleaded with Moore, telling him to take whatever he wanted, “but when she went toward him he would stab her.” He stabbed her multiple times.

Moore allegedly said, “at one point, he knew he took it too far when he heard a popping sound in her neck.”

Now Moore is in jail without bond. He pleaded not guilty to the crime.