Oklahoma City police looking for alleged serial meat thief

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for a man they believe has stolen meat from a grocery store on multiple occasions.

On June 17, police responded to the Buy for Less Super Mercado near SW Grand Ave. and S Western Ave. in reference to a larceny.

An employee at the store said he “observed a black male come into the business that he recognized.” The employee said on June 15 the man had left the store with a cart full of various meat products, valuing at around $200.

According to a police report, the man attempted to do the same thing on June 17, however when the employee confronted him, the man said he was going to go get his card out of his car. But, he did not return.

Employees say this is not the first time it has happened.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.