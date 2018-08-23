Oklahoma City Zoo gets first-ever canine animal ambassador

OKLAHOMA CITY – Meet Max!

He’s the Oklahoma City Zoo’s first-ever canine animal ambassador.

The 2-year-old terrier mix was adopted from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare earlier this year has been working closely with staff to help show how the zoo works with and cares for animals.

“Max was a diamond in the rough. The OKC animal welfare shelter reported he had been adopted and returned twice. Max is incredibly smart with an endless supply of energy, so he had a habit of getting into trouble,” said Kim Leser, curator of animal behavior and welfare. “He is settling in nicely at the Zoo where he gets plenty of exercise, a healthy diet, great vet care and, of course, lots of love and attention. We are thrilled to add Max to the family and encourage guests to remember local shelters and rescues the next time they are looking to add to their family.”

Staff at the zoo say guests can interact with Max to “better understand some ways the zoo provides training, animal enrichment and welfare.”

Zoo officials say he will serve as another critical function – familiarizing zoo animals to the presence of service animals. He will help teach animals at the zoo that the sight or smell of a dog near their habitat is normal.

The Oklahoma City Zoo says they welcome service animals, but that pets are not allowed in the park.

