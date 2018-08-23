Poison control experts warn Oklahomans about pet dangers with mushrooms

OKLAHOMA CITY – The wild weather across the state has had an impact on lawns and fields across the state.

Following the cooler temperatures and rain, mushrooms have popped up all over the place!

While it’s an unusual sight, experts say the mushrooms can also be dangerous to pets.

Scott Schaeffer, with OU Poison Control, says the Amanita mushroom is particularly dangerous because it can cause liver damage and even death.

If you see your pet or child has bitten into a mushroom, experts say you should collect a sample of the mushroom and call poison control. Also, delayed vomiting may indicate a more toxic mushroom.