Police continue to investigate shooting after innocent bystander caught in the crossfire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City say they are still investigating after an innocent bystander was caught in the crossfire along the city’s southwest side.

On Aug. 19, officers were called to the 1400 block of S.W. 29th St. after witnesses reported that a man had been shot in the neck.

“About 4 o’clock this afternoon, we got a call in to 911 that there were some shots being fired in the parking lot of D &G Grocery” Lt. David Geery, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, told News 4.

Family members told News 4 that the victim was sitting in his van, waiting on his girlfriend to finish shopping at a nearby store, when he was shot.

Witnesses say two separate cars pulled up and started shooting at one another before they drove away from the scene.

“One of the rounds fired pierced the driver side rear window of the van, shattered the window and struck [victim] in his neck,” the police report states.

Now, Oklahoma City police have released photos of a man who they want to speak with regarding the shooting.

If you have any information on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.