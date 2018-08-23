× Police investigating shooting in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a shooting that happened earlier this evening at NW 15th and Meridian.

Authorities say this all started as a neighbor dispute.

Earlier this morning, two neighbors that live across the street from each other got into a minor non-injury wreck.

Later, friends of both parties involved started to escalate the situation.

One group got in a car and started shooting at the other and then a shooting match started.

The group in the car took off and there was a short chase.

The driver of car is in custody, but police are looking for a passenger.

There is believed to be only one injured in the shoot out.