Request of more than 900 emergency teacher certifications approved

OKLAHOMA CITY – Members on the state Board of Education have approved a request of more than 900 emergency teacher certifications.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Board of Education approved the request of 916 emergency certifications bringing the total to 2,153 for this school year.

According to State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, less than 10 percent of the certifications approved Thursday are renewals.

“So we are now experiencing the full weight. We have warned for the past three years with this crisis,” Superintedent Hofmeister. “And it is no surprise that our children have paid a price of not having trained, and already tested individuals stepping into classroom and that is due to inaction that is not going to be reversed immediately.”

Hofmeister said this need comes amid local school boards unable to fulfill positions. At Thursday’s meeting, she stressed that teacher pay raises are a step forward but more needs to be done.