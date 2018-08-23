Residents of Oklahoma town sign petition to reduce speed limit on highway

KINGSTON, Okla. – Residents in a town in southern Oklahoma have turned in a petition to officials demanding a reduction in the speed limit on what they say is a dangerous highway.

Members of the community met with officials with Oklahoma Department of Transportation, turning in a petition with almost 2,000 signatures, to discuss what can be done to make a part of Highway 70 safer. Residents would like the speed limit lowered from 65 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour from the Texoma Casino to the area near Bob’s Motel.

“How many people have to be terribly injured or how many people have to be killed before people say hey, enough is enough,” resident Dennis Moore said.

KXII reports that about a year ago, the driver of a tanker was killed after overturning on a sharp turn on the road.

And, just two months ago, a woman’s husband was killed when he swerved off the road to avoid hitting a car turning in front of him, causing his tanker to roll.

“Justice for my husband and his crash plus other families so that it doesn’t happen to them too,” said Sheila Roper of her husband Scottie.

She’s hoping more will be done, including well-lit signage and adding a turn lane.

“The turn lane is going to be the key cause if there was a turn lane, my husband could still be here today,” Roper said.

According to David Burrage with ODOT, engineers are conducting a speed study to determine if there is a need for change in speed. If there is, that will then be discussed with the mayor.

“They have a right to be concerned and you know, they have a right to want a different result than what they received,” Burrage said.

Officials are unsure when a decision will be reached, but say it could take about a month.