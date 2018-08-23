× Runoff races: Oklahomans to head to the polls Tuesday for runoff election

OKLAHOMA CITY – Voters across the state will head to the polls next week to determine several runoffs for key state races.

All three of the state’s recognized parties have at least one statewide runoff.

There are 35 state and federal runoffs on the Republican ballot, and 12 runoffs on the Democratic ballot. Libertarians have one race on the ballot, a gubernatorial runoff.

On Tuesday, Aug. 28, Oklahoma voters will head to their polling places to cast their ballots in the following state runoff elections:

Governor (Republican) : Mick Cornett vs. Kevin Stitt

Governor (Libertarian): Chris Powell vs. Rex Lawnhorn

Lt. Governor (Republican): Dana Murphy vs. Matt Pinnell

Auditor/ Inspector (Republican): Cindy Byrd vs. Charlie Prater

Attorney General (Republican): Mike Hunter vs. Gentner Drummond

State Superintendent (Republican): Joy Hofmeister vs. Linda Murphy

Labor Commissioner (Republican): Cathy Costello vs. Leslie Osborn

Corporation Commissioner (Republican): Bob Anthony vs. Brian Bingman

Corporation Commissioner (Democrat): Ashley Nicole McCray vs. Blake Cummings.

Registered Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians may vote in their registered party primaries. Independents are allowed to vote in the Democratic primary, but not the Republican and Libertarian primaries.

To confirm your registration, find your polling place track your absentee ballot or view a sample ballot, click here.