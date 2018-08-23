× Sneak peek at new luxury athletic club near Quail Springs Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY – There’s a new athletic club opening this fall in northwest Oklahoma City. It has the typical gym and yoga studios but includes a full spa, bar, chiropractor and several pools to name a few.

Just a few feet away from Quail Springs Mall will be Life Time Athletic.

“This is going to have anything from multiple pools – two indoor, two outdoor – eight tennis courts – indoor, outdoor tennis courts. We’ll have a luxury spa, a great fast casual cafe that has healthy food options in it,” said Tim King, general manager at Life Time Athletic OKC.

There’s also six fitness studios that will have up to 140 classes a week. It’s in a 177,000 square foot building on a massive seven-acre property to the north of the mall.

“We’re definitely not a gym. Fitness is a part of what we do, but there’s so much more to Life Time. Whether that’s us engaging our kids in the enrichment programs we have to tumbling to martial arts to Spanish immersion to helping them with homework,” King said.

That is a part of the Kid’s Academy. Children 3 to 11 have their own 10,000 square feet of space with a basketball court, tumbling gym and multiple play areas.

Construction started June of 2017 when Life Time took in their own construction crew. Since then, they’ve torn down the old Macy’s at Quail Springs Mall to build one of their highest-level locations.

It will take in hundreds of jobs to the Oklahoma City area.

“We’ll have about 300 new job opportunities that we’ll bring to this city in Oklahoma. A really cool part of that is about a 100 of those is full-time employment, so we really make a great economic impact,” King said.

They’ll also have a registered dietitian and chiropractor at the club, as well.

It’s $109 until the end of the month. Then, it goes up to $119 a month with different fees for families.

Their preview center is open every day if you want to go and check it out.

Life Time Athletic Oklahoma City will open in early fall. For more information, visit click here.