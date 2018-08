Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The annual March of Dimes Oklahoma Sports Headliner Banquet was held Thursday night, honoring the state's top athletic performances from the past year.

Former OU guard Trae Young was named the Oklahoma Headliner of the Year, while OU athletic director Joe Castiglione was the winner of the Headliner Special Award.

Other honorees included the OSU men's golf national championship team and former OKC Thunder forward Russell Westbrook.