Verizon customers experiencing service issues in Oklahoma City metro, surrounding areas

OKLAHOMA CITY – According to Verizon’s outage map, a large outage has been reported in the Oklahoma City metro and surrounding areas.

Reports have come in from Edmond, Oklahoma City and Norman, and several other areas, with many people saying they have little to no service.

Add Purcell to the list pic.twitter.com/jcDY0tmWF8 — TTN Oklahoma City (@TotalTrafficOKC) August 23, 2018

There have been more than 240 reports of issues from customers in the Oklahoma City metro area.

