Woman poses as California deputy; helps boyfriend escape Arkansas jail

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - A woman who posed as a deputy from California was able to help her boyfriend escape a jail in Arkansas.

On August 17, police arrested 30-year-old Maxine Feldstein in connection with forgery, accomplice to third-degree escape and criminal impersonation.

KFSM reports that Feldstein's boyfriend, Nicholas Lowe, was on hold July 27 at the Washington County Detention Center for criminal impersonation out of Ventura, California.

Feldstein called the Washington County jail on July 27, the day she had bonded out herself, and identified herself as deputy "L. Kershaw" with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. She also gave officials a forged document that released the agency's hold on her boyfriend.

Two days later, jail staff learned of the forgery after a VCSO deputy called saying he was on his way to pick up Lowe.

According to an affidavit obtained by KFSM, Lowe and Feldstein discussed the incident while she visited him. Lowe told Feldstein that she should say VCSO was "having issues with overcrowding and all low-priority extraditions have been suspended."

Lowe was also arrested August 17 on a felony charge of second-degree escape.

The sheriff's office says the agency is "still evaluating to determine the best corrective action needed to ensure this doesn't happen again."

"There is a procedure to ensure requests are legitimate, and that hasn't changed," she said.

Feldstein and Lowe are set to appear in court on September 5.