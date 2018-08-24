17-year-old girl grazed by bullet during drive-by shooting

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say a 17-year-old girl is recovering in Tulsa following a drive-by shooting early Friday morning.

Around 2 a.m., Tulsa officers stopped a car near the 2600 block of E. 2nd St. after it was seen speeding through an intersection.

When the car pulled over, officials learned that a 17-year-old girl had been grazed by a bullet.

According to KJRH, the driver told police that someone pulled up next to the car at Third and S. Lewis and started shooting at them.

Investigators say the victim’s car had several bullet holes in it, and shell casings were found at the scene.

The teen was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.