× 4 the weekend: Pauls Valley Opry

OKLAHOMA – At the Pauls Valley opry, music is the glue, the common denominator that brings everyone together.

For the creators of the opry, Woodie and Becky hill, it`s more than just entertaining and having a good time, it`s actually a ministry.

The house band is the Memory Makers Band, a group of extremely talented musicians. For example, Charlie Archer used to play with Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn.

Every month various singers from around Oklahoma and out of state come here to perform.

If you can’t make if out to Pauls Valley, the Blanchard Bluegrass Festival is tonight and tomorrow at lions park with special guest, The Russell Clan.

Tonight is a traditional gospel night, and tomorrow will feature traditional bluegrass bands.

This is a free event– and food vendors will be there to feed your family.

Also, the Deep Deuce Sessions is a live music art walk on the last Saturday of each month.

It’s free and runs from 7 to 10 p.m.

Some stops on the tour are the Aloft hotel, Urban Johnnies and the Level stage on northeast 2nd street in the Deep Deuce District.

The Twiggs will be performing for this month’s Deep Deuce Sessions.

Your kids can “slide outta summer” at Mitch Park in Edmond, Saturday from noon to four p.m.

This event features inflatable water slides, food trucks, and a live DJ.

There is also a sand play area for non-sliders.