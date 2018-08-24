4 your garden: how to make a topiary from garden clippings

OKLAHOMA CITY – Linda Vater stopped by News 4 to tell us about her favorite garden staple: topiaries.

Here’s what she say will start the perfect topiary 4 your garden:

1. Clip long, straight stems

2. Remove most of the lower leaves from stem

3. Dip stem in rooting powder. Fill small pot with good quality potting mix and insert stem.

4. Water

5. Cover with plastic to create a greenhouse effect. Put in shady, protected area. Roots will begin to form in 4-6 weeks.

6. You can also start plants from seed or cuttings.