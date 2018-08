× 73-year-old Oklahoma man missing for days

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old Oklahoma man.

David Galloway was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday around Cut Off and Frazier Creek roads in the town of Talihna.

Galloway was wearing blue Dickies slacks.

If you know of his whereabouts, contact the Le Flore County Sheriff’s Department.