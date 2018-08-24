Investigation underway after 2 OSU frat pledges hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - OSU is conducting an internal investigation after two fraternity pledges were rushed to the hospital.

News 4 learned that the pledges are with the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

911 audio reveals that someone called paramedics after a teen was losing consciousnesses after drinking alcohol.

Dispatch: 'Stillwater 911. Where is your emergency?'

Student: 'Hi, I`m in Wentz Hall at Oklahoma State University.'

Dispatch: 'Okay. Do you need police or ambulance?'

Student: 'Um, possibly ambulance. We have a alcohol case and he`s pretty bad.'

The caller also said the teen was too young to drink.

Student: 'Okay, I`m here. Uh, he`s a freshman.'

Dispatch: 'That`d be 18, 17, 18?

Student: 'Uh, probably 18.'

The student was also losing consciousness.

Dispatch: 'Okay, tell me exactly what happened.'

Student: 'Uh, we just have a guy in the lounge. He`s very intoxicated and starting to fade in and out of consciousness.'

The university says another teen was also taken to the hospital and both were treated and released.

There have been some reports that hazing was allegedly involved. However, the school It’s unclear if hazing was a factor at this time and more details are needed.

The president of the fraternity didn't return News 4's messages.

The university says its code of conduct office is interviewing the teens.

Greek affairs has also met with the fraternity.