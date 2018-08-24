× Applications for medical marijuana beginning in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Health said officials are ready to begin accepting applications for medical marijuana licenses in the state.

The online application system will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at OMMA.ok.gov.

Health department spokesman Tony Sellars said the licenses are for all potential medical marijuana patients, growers, dispensaries and caregivers.

The applications must be made online and cannot be submitted at state or county health offices. Residents needing computer access are encouraged to visit a public library or ask a friend or relative for access.

In June, voters approved a statewide ballot measure authorizing the use of medicinal cannabis in Oklahoma.