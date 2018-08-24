Bethel Acres teacher with a passion for her students receives big honor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHEL ACRES, Okla. - Excitement was in the air at Bethel Acres Elementary School on Friday as a dedicated teacher was surprised with a big honor.

Jessica Hayes, the mother of an elementary student, nominated Kerry Ingersoll for KFOR's 'Thankful 4 Teachers' program.

" My daughter has ONH (a vision disease) that causes her to have a hard time learning. Mrs Ingersoll made sure to work one on one with her when she needed it and gave her every tool necessary to learn and blossom. She purchased a light board for Allie to be able to see her papers better. She worked with the principal, superintendent, and computer teacher to get a touch screen computer for Allie and other children with special needs to use. She also did things with her class such as planting flowers, hatching chicks, quail, praying mantis, and watching caterpillars turn into butterflies," Hayes' letter read.

Hayes was there as KFOR and Air Comfort Solutions awarded Ingersoll a check for $5,000.

"I nominated you because you are such an amazing teacher. You go above and beyond for all your students and especially mine. She has been so blessed to have you" said Hayes through tears.

"I love teaching and I love my students and I love seeing them light up when they learn something new and they finally grasp a concept. It just makes it all worth while," Ingersoll said.

This amazing woman not only dedicates every day to her school kids, but she has also adopted four children and is fostering two others.

'Thankful 4 Teachers' is sponsored by Air Comfort Solutions.