Body cam video released after metro officer arrested for driving drunk and crashing

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro officer has been arrested for driving drunk and crashing head-on into another vehicle. Sergeant Michael Ables was taken to jail and, now, we're seeing the body camera video of his arrest.

“Take just a little step backwards for me,” said the arresting officer in the video. "Do whatever you need to do, bro," Ables replied. "I'm not going to fight you."

Monday, Captain Bo Mathews confirmed Ables was allegedly involved in the crash after leaving an Oklahoma City bar.

“Now, Michael Ables is a sergeant with our police department," Mathews said. "He's been on for 27 years."

The veteran police officer was arrested on August 17 after leaving the Whiskey Barrel.

“When they came in contact with him, they noticed that he had slurred speech, he was unsteady on his feet," Mathews said. "Also, they noticed an odor of alcoholic beverage about his body and his breath."

“How much did you have to drink tonight?” the arresting officer asked. "Uh, I had something to drink," Ables responded.

Friday, the police department released the body camera video of Ables' arrest near South Meridian and Newcastle Road.

“Do you mind if I perform a couple of tests on you to make sure you're all right to drive tonight?” the officer asked Ables. “Uh, not really," Ables said. "I know I'm - nah, not really.”

Ables was handcuffed and arrested for a DUI and having a loaded gun in his car.

Right now, the department said they will be handling it like any other criminal investigation.

“Damn, that's going to cost me,” Ables told the officer.

Ables is placed on administrative leave until the investigation is over.