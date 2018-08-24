× Canadian County deputy’s car rear-ended during traffic stop

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – A Canadian County deputy was rear-ended during a traffic stop.

Officials say it all started when the deputy pulled over a vehicle near I-40 and Czech Hall Rd. around midnight.

Shortly after pulling over the vehicle, another car rear-ended the deputy’s cruiser.

As a precaution, the deputy and the five people in that vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Fortunately, everyone is expected to be OK.