Canadian County deputy’s car rear-ended during traffic stop
CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – A Canadian County deputy was rear-ended during a traffic stop.
Officials say it all started when the deputy pulled over a vehicle near I-40 and Czech Hall Rd. around midnight.
Shortly after pulling over the vehicle, another car rear-ended the deputy’s cruiser.
As a precaution, the deputy and the five people in that vehicle were taken to the hospital.
Fortunately, everyone is expected to be OK.
