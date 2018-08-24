Caught on camera: Motorcycle chase comes to an end in Norman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - A motorcycle chase caught on camera ended with one man being taken into custody.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Friday, a Norman police officer attempted to pull over a motorcyclist near Robinson and Porter.

However, the driver refused to stop and continued westbound on Robinson to 48th Ave., which is where he laid down his motorcycle and continued to flee on foot.

A KFOR viewer, Michael Wing, captured the whole thing on camera.

Officers were quickly able to catch up to the suspect. The man, who was identified as Dewayne C. Wade, has been taken to the Cleveland County Jail Detention Center on complaints of eluding police officers, driving with a revoked license and having no insurance.