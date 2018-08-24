× Chase suspect found hiding in backyard in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is in custody following a chase that ended in the backyard of a home in northwest Oklahoma City.

Officials say it all started when police attempted to pull over a vehicle near N.W. 10th St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

However, the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase through northwest Oklahoma City.

A short time later, authorities say the suspect hit stop sticks near N.W. 50th St. and Ann Arbor before ditching his car near N.W. 68th St. and Edgewater.

Officials say that is when the suspect started jumping multiple fences. Police say they followed him through several backyard before finally catching him.

Investigators say the chase lasted about 30 minutes with speeds reaching about 75 miles per hour.