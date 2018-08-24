El Reno’s tag agency expected to reopen to the public soon

EL RENO, Okla. – After being closed for nearly five months, El Reno’s tag agency will soon reopen to the public.

In May, the tag agency was shut down amid an investigation into a possible case of embezzlement.

The owner of the tag agency called police about the alleged embezzlement following an audit by the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

“At that point, they knew it was pretty substantial amount of money,” Lt. Van Gillock said. “They didn’t know how much. They really weren’t even sure on total number of license plates, decals, things like that might be missing or unaccounted for.”

According to Gillock, the owner said most of the items missing were from an employee processing them for customers then voiding the transactions in the OTC computer system. Customers had paid for their items, but the items were not registered with the OTC.

The OSBI has since taken over the case.

Now, The El Reno Tribune reports that the Oklahoma Tax Commission has named Ashley Abshire as the town's new tag agent.

It is still unclear when El Reno's tag agency will reopen, but Abshire says she hopes it will be soon.