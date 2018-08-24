‘Flesh-eating’ STD diagnosed in England for the first time

ENGLAND – A rare sexually transmitted disease that causes flesh-eating ulcers has been reported in England.

According to the Lancashire Post, an unidentified woman between the ages of 15 and 25 was diagnosed with the disease – donovanosis – within the past year.

A pharmacist with chemist-4-u.com reportedly told the Lancashire Post, if left untreated, the disease “could cause the flesh around the genitals to literally rot away.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, donovanosis (Granuloma Inguinale) is spread through sexual intercourse or by contact with an infected person’s ulcer.

The CDC said the disease is commonly described as painless and causes progressive ulcerative legions in the genital area. The lesions could also develop into secondary bacterial infections.

While antibiotics may treat and stop the progression of lesions, the CDC said patients are at risk of relapse for six to eight months post-treatment.

The Lancashire Post reports the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV said there have been no prior cases of donovanosis in the United Kingdom.

Donovanosis rarely occurs in the United States, according to the CDC, although it is an epidemic in some tropical and developing areas.

The CDC said diagnosed persons should be followed clinically until signs and symptoms resolve and all persons “who receive a diagnosis of granuloma inguinale should be tested for HIV.”