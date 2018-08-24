Former Oklahoma teacher charged with rape of student

OOLOGAH, Okla. – A former Oklahoma high school teacher is facing rape charges in connection with alleged inappropriate behavior with a student.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 23, Haylie Smart is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student while she was a teacher at Oologah-Talala High School.

The teen turned 18-years-old during that time, but it is illegal under state law for a teacher to be involved in that kind of a relationship with a student.

The affidavit alleges that Smart had sex with the teen on multiple occasions after class, and even at his house during the teacher walkout.

She was suspended from the school district in May after the allegations came to light, and she resigned for her position several days later.

Smart is now facing one charge of second-degree rape.

Smart told FOX 23 that she wasn’t aware of the charges, and did not wish to comment.