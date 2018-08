Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High school football is back in Oklahoma.

Week zero allows for teams to play a week early, and allows them an off date later in the year.

Not every team plays during week zero, so a limited number of games are played.

Check out our coverage of week zero in the video above.

Here's scores from our coverage:

Jones 27 - Oklahoma Christian School 10

Oklahoma Bible Academy 36 - Oklahoma Christian Academy 13

Yukon 28 - Edmond North 0