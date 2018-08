Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State has to replace Mason Rudolph at quarterback this year, which is going to be a challenge for new starter Taylor Cornelius and his backups Dru Brown and Spencer Sanders.

One area they should be improved in at that position is the ability to run the ball when needed, something head coach Mike Gundy said Rudolph was better at that people think.

Gundy said the ability of the new quarterbacks to break a long run will be a weapon OSU has not had recently.