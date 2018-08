× Hurricane Lane has been downgraded to a tropical storm

HONOLULU (AP) – The National Weather Service is downgrading a hurricane that has been threatening Hawaii for most of this week to a tropical storm.

But meteorologists warned Friday heavy rains from Tropical Storm Lane could still bring more flooding and damaging winds to the island chain.

Lane was packing maximum sustained winds close to 70 mph (110 kmph) as it churned slowly to the west south of Oahu.