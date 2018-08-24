Kyler Murray Ready to Be Starter for Sooners

Kyler Murray has been named Oklahoma's starting quarterback and he says his experiences the past few years have him ready for the challenge.
Murray transferred to OU from Texas A&M after the 2015 season, sat out a year as a redshirt, backed up Baker Mayfield last year, and won a preseason battle for the starting job this year over Austin Kendall.
He's also a first round draft pick of the Oakland Athletics, who will begin his pro baseball career next spring.
First up is to lead the Sooners in their quest for a fourth straight Big 12 championship.