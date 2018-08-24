× Oklahoma oral surgeons helping patients preserve stem cells

OKLAHOMA CITY — Local oral surgeons are now offering a new, innovative way for patients to preserve their stem cells through their wisdom teeth.

Dr. Robert Bryan and Dr. Jeremy Goodson of Oral Surgery Specialists of Oklahoma, near Meridian and Memorial, is now offering patients the opportunity to bank their dental stem cells through a company called Stemodontics.

Cutting-edge research is finding that stem cell therapies are being used as regenerative medicine to treat a wide range of diseases and injuries.

The teeth are sent to Stemodontics after the patient undergoes surgery, and then the stem cells are preserved for the patient to use later in life, if need be.

According to doctors, dental stem cells are proving their worth alongside other stem cell sources like umbilical cord blood banking. For those who may have missed the opportunity to bank cord blood at the time of birth, they now have a second chance.

“The momentum in stem cell research is offering numerous medical discoveries in the healthcare industry,” Dr. Bryan said. “Stem cell therapy is a promising opportunity for families wishing to safeguard the health of their children. Banking dental stem cells could be the best decision a family can make to defend against future health complications.”

