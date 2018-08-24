Oklahoma State University investigating alleged sexual assault

STILLWATER, Okla. – Authorities in Stillwater say they are investigating an alleged sexual assault on the Oklahoma State University campus.

Early Friday morning, university officials sent a message to students regarding an alleged sexual assault at a residence hall.

The message states the reported assault occurred inside a residence hall around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

It says the victim and the alleged suspect are acquaintances, but no other details were released.

At this point, the investigation is ongoing.