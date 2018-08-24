× Sheriff: Oklahoma man planned to meet teen for sex after visiting ill relative

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Deputies say a 59-year-old Oklahoma man was taken into custody after speaking to undercover investigators on a popular social media app.

Investigators with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office say they started an undercover investigation into child exploitation using the Kik app.

Authorities, who were posing as a 14-year-old girl, say they received a chat request from 59-year-old Samuel Ritchie on the app.

Over the course of the investigation, Ritchie described in graphic detail the various sex acts he wanted to perform on the girl. Investigators say Ritchie talked about how much he liked young girls and even sent the deputy photographs of his penis.

“I don’t know if there’s anything sicker than a 59-year-old man sending penis pics to a 14-year-old girl, and then trying to hook up with her for sex,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Ritchie told the decoy that he lived near Tishomingo, but that he would be able to get away from his wife and drive to Oklahoma City to visit a relative in the hospital. He allegedly told the decoy that he would meet her as soon as he left the hospital.

When he arrived at a Mustang restaurant to meet the teen, he was arrested by sheriff’s deputies.

“I get asked all the time if the sheriff’s office is going to continue the child predator program, and I always say ‘Until the well runs dry,’ but at this pace, I don’t see that happening any time soon,” said West.

Ritchie was arrested on a complaint of lewd acts with a child under 16.