“Steelyard OKC” rallies around families struggling in the heat

OKLAHOMA CITY - The team from Steelyard OKC made good on their bountiful promise.

Property manager Staci Morales hatched the idea to put on a community fan drive.

“We saw a clip on the news,” she said. “I think it was mentioned you were running low on fans.”

The rest, they say, is history.

For weeks, Staci and her team have been collecting fans, and getting creative with their fundraising.

In exchange for a fan, their residents were entered into a drawing for a $300 gift card.

Staci recalled, “The resident was so excited she won, but more importantly she decided to donate that gift card back to the Salvation Army.”

Apparently the kindness was contagious and created a domino effect.

Another resident took advantage of Steelyard OKC’s move-in special and also insisted their $500 gift card go back to the families struggling in the heat.

Add up the cash and fans from Steelyard OKC and that's an extra 150 fans the Salvation Army will now get to distribute to deserving Oklahomans.

“You're allowing us to do what we feel like God has called us to do,” Dee Watts told the staff from Steelyard OKC.

With this donation our Fans 4 Oklahomans campaign is so close to collecting the most fans in a single year than ever before.

Major Susan Ellis wants everyone to know we’re not done yet.

“Even though we've come to the end of the summer, we're still expecting temperatures in the 90's and so we still have families who have yet to receive a fan.”