Traffic alert: Eastbound I-40 to be narrowed for bridge repairs

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Drivers in Midwest City may need to find an alternate route on Friday as crews work on bridge repairs.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say the eastbound I-40 on-ramp from Sunnylane Rd. will be closed for several hours on Friday.

Also, eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane between Sunnylane Rd. and S.E. 15th St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

Officials say crews will be repairing parts of the bridge, so drivers may need to find an alternate route.

Drivers are encouraged to use I-240 or locate another route.

Delays should be expected.

