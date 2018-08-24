Tulsa man arrested after allegedly prostituting underage girls

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is facing charges in relation to a human trafficking case out of Tulsa County.

David Barnett is accused of forcing two underage girls to work as prostitutes.

Police say their investigation began after receiving a call from a man who refused one of the girl’s sexual advances, and then called police and DHS after learning her age.

Court documents obtained by FOX 23 claim that Barnett used the girls for money and for drugs.

“From this case, he is one, prostituting underage females and most prostitutes do it willingly, but both of these victims say they were forced to do it,” said Jeanne Mackenzie, with the Tulsa Police Department.

Officials say Barnett would set up dates for the girls through the website ‘Plenty of Fish.’

If they refused, authorities claim that Barnett would beat them or burn them with cigarettes.

Barnett is now charged with one count of human trafficking.